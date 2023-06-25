COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — German Village in Columbus’ south side is a historical neighborhood and a part of the National Register of Historical Places. Renowned for its unique 19th-century architecture, since 1960, residents have opened their doors and garden gates for the annual Haus Und Garten Tour.

“It’s the signature event for German Village, so this and village lights are really the two that people get excited for,” said German Village Society Executive Director Sean Kessler.

The homes featured in the nine-house tour Sunday featured 19th-century exteriors blended with modern interiors, creating a sharp contrast between the two. The back or front yards of each home features an illustrious garden. The latter of its namesake, the Garten part of the tour allows for gardeners to showcase their displays and teach tourists about plants and flowers from around the world in their display.

“Gardening is… it’s creative,” gardener Paul Schrader said. “It allows you to take a seed or a plant and nurture it. And then it does beautiful things for you to experience.”

Each house also featured a watercolor painter from the Central Ohio Watercolor Society. The artists use the opportunity to teach others about their unique art form as well as use the homes and gardens as inspiration for making a new piece.

Preparation for next year’s event has already started, as the event continues to grow.