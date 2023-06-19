COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A national Mongolian stir-fry chain is testing a new restaurant design across from Ohio State University’s campus.

Genghis Grill, a build-your-own hot bowl chain, will open its first Ohio location Friday at East 15th and North High Street. Setting up shop in Campus Partner’s multi-block development between 14th and 16th avenues, the restaurant is launching a fast-casual layout, with ordering kiosks, dedicated to-go meal prep areas, and the promise of a 15-minute meal, from ordered to eaten.

“We see the restaurant becoming the go-to destination for fresh meals that are convenient and affordable for Ohio State students and faculty, especially,” Genghis Grill CEO Gregg Majewski said in a news release.

With a menu boasting more than 80 ingredients, customers can choose from a selection of curated bowls or design their own. From cauliflower rice to meatless “chicken,” Genghis Grill offers gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options alongside chicken and steak.

The University District restaurant will be the chain’s first franchise-owned site to open in nearly a decade, with about two dozen other locations slated to open in the next few years. All new locations will feature Columbus’ inaugural fast-casual layout.

Genghis Grill is at 18 E. 15th Ave. and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 pm. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.