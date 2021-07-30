Gas station crimes prompt CPD safety tips

TOKYO (WCMH) — I can’t believe it’s been a full week since the Opening Ceremony. In a way, time has flown by. And in other ways, it feels like it’s been a long week of big stories and moments that have been impossible to keep up with.

The Olympics is just such a unique event because of all the storylines to follow. Whether it be a personal, team, or outside the Games story, all are worthy to be told. And it’s hard to choose what takes priority.

For the first day in a while, Simone Biles wasn't the focal point of the day or night. Instead, it was great to talk about new sports like track and field. And for Columbus, that means Maggie Barrie and Adelaide Aquilla. Maggie competed in the 100 meters and Adelaide in the shot put. Neither is advancing but both have won over many fans in Columbus and will be dreaming of being in the mix in Paris.

We still have a ton more Ohio athletes who have to compete so expect a mini-recap of sorts. In the meantime, I hope you are watching all the great action.

Next time I post, my soft quarantine will be over. Looking forward to telling and showing you everything!