COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The cost of a gallon of gasoline in Columbus spiked by over 28 cents, erasing nearly a month’s worth of declining prices.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in the Columbus area, the price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 28.5 cents to top out an average of $3.63. Despite prices falling for seven weeks over the previous eight, that average price is 1.3 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, but still $1.40 lower than this time one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.09 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.74, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 5.6 cents to $3.57 per gallon.