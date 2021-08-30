Gas prices up nearly 7 cents a gallon in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus are up from a week ago, but are a bit lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy.  

The latest details released from GasBuddy show that prices in the Columbus area have risen 6.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging around $2.97 a gallon. 

Prices are still 2.5 cents lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy, but nearly 75 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.  

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has dropped 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, to about $3.12.  

The national average per gallon is down 2.9 cents from a month ago and 90.1 cents higher than a year ago.  

