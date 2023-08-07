COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus gas prices crept back under $3.50 a gallon after a slight decline in rates over the past week, bucking the national trend.

After prices jumped up nearly a quarter last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for gas in Columbus went down 5.7 cents to $3.46 a gallon. That price is 12.6 cents more expensive than a month ago, but 12.5 cents lower than this time from one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas prices continue to rise, increasing by 7.8 cents, up to $3.79 a gallon. However the cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was still priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.69.