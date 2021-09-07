Gas prices in Columbus up nearly 3 cents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new survey from GasBuddy says prices for gas in the Columbus area have increased slightly.  

The latest survey shows that Columbus gas prices have risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, with the average being $3.02, according to GasBuddy.  

Prices are 9.4 cents lower for gas in the Columbus area than a month ago, but 91.7 cents higher than a year ago.  

The cheapest gas in Columbus was $2.41, with the most expensive being $3.19.  

Nationally, the average price of gas has dropped 0.4 cents per gallon, to $3.17.  

