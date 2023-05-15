COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A spike in gas prices in Columbus has erased nearly a month’s worth of declining prices within a week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, the price for a gallon of gas jumped 30 cents per gallon to an average of $3.63. That price is 30.3 cents higher per gallon from one week ago after Columbus experienced declining prices for four weeks straight, totaling 40 cents per gallon. The current price, however, is still 1.8 cents and 62.8 cents lower than one month and one year ago respectively.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.99 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.72, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas stayed relatively neutral, rising just 0.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.51 today.