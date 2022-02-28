COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The latest data shows gas is slightly cheaper in the Columbus area than it was a week ago.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas for Columbus drivers is $3.32, which is 2.3 cents less than the previous week.

Prices are 20.8 cents higher than a month ago, and 55.5 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area was $2.96, while the most expensive was $3.59.

Nationally, prices were up 7.5 cents a gallon, averaging $3.59.