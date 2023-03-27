COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gas prices saw a decline for a third consecutive week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus dropped 11.1 cents to $3.19 per gallon. While that price per gallon is 11.3 cents higher than a month ago, it has dropped nearly 24 cents per gallon over the last three weeks and it is 76.8 cents lower than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.87 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas dipped 0.3 cents per gallon, maintaining is average of $3.40 from last week.