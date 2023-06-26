COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gas prices dipped for a second consecutive week, nearly matching last week’s decline, the ninth decline in the past 11 weeks.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in the Columbus area, the price for a gallon of gasoline dropped 7.7 cents, nearly identical to last week’s drop of 7.6 cents, to top out an average of $3.49. That average price is 1.5 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, but still $1.38 lower than this time one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.13 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.69, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas remained steady at $3.54 per gallon.