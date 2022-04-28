COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A gas leak near Nationwide Children’s Hospital has a couple research buildings evacuated and a street closed in the area.

Columbus firefighters say a construction crew hit a gas line at the intersection of Mooberry Street and Childrens Drive just before 9 a.m.

Two NCH research buildings were evacuated as a precaution, and Mooberry Street is closed between Parsons Avenue and 18th Street. The main hospital and the emergency room both remain open at this time.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters say it could be a few hours before the gas can be shut off.