COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New technology is allowing gamblers to tap an app instead of plunking down cash at the casino.

Hollywood Casino Columbus has added the new technology to its mobile app. The feature allows guests to set up and connect a virtual wallet to slot machines and table games; they’ll also be able to add funds and collect winnings using the app.

The technology was created by Penn National Gaming in Pennsylvania, and Columbus is the first Ohio venue to host it.

Hollywood Casino’s parent company says they plan to roll out the cashless gaming feature in Toledo, Dayton and Youngstown by the end of October.