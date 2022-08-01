COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have declined by more than 30 cents per gallon over the last week.

As of Monday, Aug. 1, the average cost of gas in Columbus sits at $3.78, down by 30.3 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 500 stations in the city. Although a gallon of gas is about $1 cheaper than a month ago, it remains more than 81 cents higher than last year’s average.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement.

A cost of a gallon of diesel in Columbus dropped 14.8 cents over the last seven days for an average price of $5.27 per gallon, GasBuddy found. Columbus gas prices are nearly 20 cents cheaper than the average $3.95 for a gallon of gas in Dayton and 50 cents lower than Cincinnati’s average $4.28, according to GasBuddy.

Fuel costs in Columbus mirror a nationwide trend, with the national average cost of $4.17 per gallon falling by nearly 16 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy. Nationwide, gas prices are down 65.5 cents from a month ago but $1.02 higher than last year’s prices.

GasBuddy compiled a list of the average cost of gas in Columbus and nationwide for the past 10 years:

August 1, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 1, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 1, 2019: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

August 1, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 1, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

August 1, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 1, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 1, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

August 1, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

August 1, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

De Haan said supply tightness in the northeastern U.S. region could slightly boost prices until inventories and imports rise.

“For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” he said. “As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”