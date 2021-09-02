Gallery Hop bounces back, adds ‘Columbus Makes Art Passports’ and prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Short North’s Gallery Hop is back on Saturday after a long break due to COVID-19, and shop owners are excited to see their customers again.

They will finally get a chance to hand Art Passports to their customers.

“You can put your photo in there. This is fun — we encourage you to fill this out,” said Jami Goldstein of the Greater Columbus Arts Council demonstrated. “It’s 23 artists with 31 different stickers, so you’ll collect different stickers as you go around to these different sites.

“And we have some really, really great prizes. From signed artist prints to T-shirts, to mugs, to some really fun prizes like a hotel stay at the LeVeque, and a private screening at the Gateway Film Center for you and up to 20 friends.”

At Studios on High, Judy Hoberg arranges her stoneware critters — and donates a rabbit to the passport project. Judy is the oldest member of this artist’s collective, participating for the past 25 years. “I start with a flat piece of clay…. So each one is individual; there are never two exactly alike.”

Gallery Hop extended hours from 1 to 7 p.m. means people don’t have to crowd in order to see the newest art on the walls. Sherrie Hawk, at Sherrie Gallerie.

“It’s been really wonderful, because it allows people to come in over a long period of time so the crowds are just exactly right, so it’s very safe.”