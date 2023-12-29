COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some of us take for granted the beds, couches and tables that make our house a home.

That’s where the Furniture Bank of Central Ohio comes in, providing free furniture for families in need, giving much-needed comfort to people in a transition period.

“As foreclosures have gone up, as evictions have gone up, many people have been relocating, money has become really tight, all of those are reasons why people find themselves in need of some basic furniture,” said Philip Washburn, President & CEO of the Furniture Bank.

The Furniture Bank has their warehouse where all the items are stored, but they also have a huge thrift store with clothes, mattresses, art and more. All of the proceeds go back to the Furniture Bank.

“For many of our neighbors in our community they are going through challenges and they’re lacking that basic furniture. So, they are going through a hard day but at the end of the day, they’re sleeping on the floor which makes it that much more difficult,” said Washburn.

But Washburn said the organization can’t help people if they don’t have enough volunteers. He said volunteer workers are desperately needed right now to sort donations and to build and assemble furniture.

One volunteer, Karen Hupp, said she and her husband have been volunteering at the Furniture Bank for over ten years.

“I get to use real tools. Growing up I was my dad’s right-hand helper,” said Hupp. “We do all kinds of things. We build dressers, we build file cabinets, we build desk tables. All kinds of furniture.”

Hupp said they keep coming back each week because there is always a need for furniture in central Ohio.

“I think it’s a good way for them to get their mission completed and it gives you a sense of purpose,” said Hupp.

To find out how to volunteer with the Furniture Bank of Central Ohio or how to get help from them, check out their website.