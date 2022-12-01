See an earlier report above on the FBI shooting in the Hilltop.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after an FBI agent shot him in the Hilltop neighborhood, the bureau confirmed Thursday.

The FBI came to Columbus with a federal arrest warrant for David Orlando Andrade Gomez, who the bureau said had fled to avoid prosecution in North Carolina. Around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, the FBI went to a home in the 500 block of Racine Avenue to serve the warrant on Gomez, where shots were fired.

The FBI did not say if Gomez had a weapon or what prompted the shooting. It did confirm that he was injured during the incident, and that none of the FBI agents were hurt. However, witnesses near the scene described the moments leading up to the shooting.

The FBI investigates an agent-involved shooting Nov. 30, 2022, in the Hilltop. (NBC4 Photo/Anna Hoffman)

When agents surrounded a home and started asking for one specific person to come out, neighbors said that’s when they heard shots.

“Someone was coming out,” said one resident who identified himself as Nick. “They were asking him to lay down, empty his hands, and then after that, there were at least four gunshots from a rifle. They called for a medic.”

Emergency crews took Gomez to a hospital, where the FBI said he was pronounced dead. In accordance with the bureau’s policy, its Inspection Division is now investigating the shooting involving Gomez.