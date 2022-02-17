COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While restaurants are closing because of the pandemic, two Nepali men who spent years in refugee camps have opened a second location showcasing their country’s cuisine.

Chandra Rimal opened the first Namaste Indo Nepali Cuisine at 1279 Morse Road in 2013. His business partner Ramesh Adhikari joined for the second venture at Stoneridge Plaza in Gahanna.

Chandra brought experience as a cook during his decades in a refugee camp, and also in the kitchens of India. Once here, he saw a gap in the Columbus market.

“There was a couple of Nepali businesses, but no Nepali restaurant,” Ramesh said.

The large and varied menu at Namaste Indo Nepali Cuisine caters to all kinds of diets — vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free as well as meat-eaters. The pair also brings a strong work ethic to the restaurants, typical of their community.

Ramesh pointed out: “Our community is always recognized — even if they are working in warehouses — they are recognized for their hard work.

“My parents were born in Bhutan, and Chandra was born in Bhutan and we were thrown out by the government because of cultural and religious differences,” Ramesh explained. “We migrated as refugees to Nepal. I was born in a refugee camp and Chandra lived in refugee camp for almost 17 years.”

Ramesh said his family was one of the first families to move to Columbus in 2008. Chandra came over in 2009. Ramesh went to primary school in the refugee camps, until his family migrated to the U.S. Both men were part of an international refugee-resettlement program.

