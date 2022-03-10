COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From foil to epee and saber you can watch the masters battle it out with swords — including a Saturday night feature prizefight — all for free this weekend.

Making its debut March 11-13, 2022, at the Ohio Expo Center’s Kasich Hall, the Ascalon Sword Festival is free for spectators to attend. The entire hall will be filled with non-stop action including fencing bouts on 41 fencing strips, eight combative rings for armored battle, and a Saturday night feature prize fight, festival organizers said in a press release.

The Saturday Night Prize Fight will feature a single-elimination tournament of the top longsword competitors determined from competitions contested earlier in the day. They will compete for a $1,000 training grant, and a specially handcrafted longsword from Kvetun Armoury. Demonstrations from spinning sabers to lightsabers and fencing classes will take place throughout the weekend.

The host club for the festival is the Royal Arts Fencing Academy based in Columbus, Ohio and is co-hosted by the Rose & Gold Foundation.

Tournament Director Julia Richey is head coach and owner of the Royal Arts Fencing Academy, a former 13-year member of the Russian National Fencing Team and Director of the Arnold Fencing Classic at the Arnold Sports Festival since 2004.

The Olympic Fencing portion is sanctioned by USA Fencing and includes divisions for all three Olympic weapons foil, epee, and saber. Fencers will compete in 60 events in various skill, age, and gender divisions, the media release said.

The Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) portion includes competitors in open longsword, women’s longsword, novice longsword, military saber, rapier and dagger, and armored combat divisions. This event also marks the debut of USA HEMA, which is launching during the event to aid the tremendous growth of HEMA in the U.S.