COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As central Ohio bundles up for more freezing temperatures, experts are making sure you know what to do to keep your home warm, too.

The damage from a burst pipe can cost thousands of dollars, but there are a few things residents can do to try and avoid the extra bill. Experts say now is the time to be proactive, so it doesn’t end up costing you.

“Water is one of the most damaging elements that we have,” Atlas Butler Lead Plumbing Inspector Mark Sullivan said.

It can lead to structure damage and bacteria growth, and that can come when a pipe bursts.

“Be aware of your water lines,” Sullivan said. “That’s the biggest issue during the winter months. Obviously, cold winter temperatures cause bursts in homes that are not properly insulated. Ideally, you want to have water shut-off valves installed.”

If you are going out of town, experts say it is best to turn off the water supply and drain the water out of the lines so there’s nothing in the pipes to freeze.

“Usually the older homes are more at risk because the insulation is kind of outdated or dilapidated at some point, although some new builds do fall into that category because of poor build quality,” Sullivan said.

You can also wrap pipes in unheated areas and open cupboards so the heat can get to the pipes underneath. There are a few other things you can do to keep your home running smoothly in the winter.

“Some tips for a homeowner can be to regularly inspect and change your furnace filter as needed,” Atlas Butler Field Supervisor Nick Martin said. “It would be beneficial to check batteries on your thermostat and all of your CO detectors.”

It’s a busy time of year for calls but the technicians said they are ready.

“Especially like last year, when we had that massive cold snap that we were roughly about -20 degrees below zero, we were around-the-clock busy call to call because of pipes bursting throughout the home,” Sullivan said.

The city of Columbus also has some tips on what to do if your pipes freeze or break and to prepare for the cold.