COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Friends are remembering a man who was shot and killed on I-670 Friday night in what Columbus police said was a road rage incident.

Bret Bennett was the type of guy who would give the shirt off his back to those in need, friends and family said.

Bennett, 52, was identified Saturday as the man shot during an apparent road rage incident at approximately 5:02 p.m. Friday on I-670 East between North 4th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Bennett, owner of Village Cigars on South High Street, was a member of the Ohio Widow’s Sons Masonic Riding Association.

Tim Kime worked with Bennett for a number of years through the cigar company and said he looked forward to going to the shop.

“I always enjoy going in and seeing him,” Kime said. “He always… I would walk in, he would put his hand out, shake my hand, and we would talk about life. We would talk about everything. Football. He was an Ohio State fan. He was a Notre Dame fan. I’m a Notre Dame fan. So, we had that connection. But it’s pretty much talk about anything. He would ask me about, ‘How is your family, this and that? Just a down-to-earth, great guy.”

Kime said his thoughts and prayers are with Bennett’s family. Village Cigars encourages anyone who knew Bennett to stop by and share their memories.