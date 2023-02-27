COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week, another event makes a return to Columbus. “Friends and Fashion” is a celebration of local boutiques, hosted by Wardrobe Therapy.

“We’re so excited to bring back the Friends and Fashion event,” said Elizabeth Bean Smith, CEO of Wardrobe Therapy. “Because it’s such a collaborative event to be able to shop locally and meet many of your favorite boutique owners and be all together in one room.”

To some, what you wear each day might seem trivial but as the folks at Wardrobe Therapy point out, it’s more than the clothes.

“When you look good, you feel good, and I know we’ve said that for so many years but it’s true. Our confidence, the way we hold ourselves a little higher it matters,” said Bean Smith. “And it means so much in an environment right now, where we’re getting back to the office, we’re getting back to the big events, we’re going back into the workforce and to parties and we really want to feel elevated. We want to feel good about what we’re putting on and we want to make sure that we feel age appropriate too.”

For fashion of all ages and body types, Bean Smith’s first rule is to approach silhouette first.

“Everybody has an area of their body, male or female, that they don’t love. They want to minimize or make sure that they camouflage, and we understand that. But we always say, get dressed for today. Don’t get dressed for 10 pounds from now or say, ‘I’ll do it when the baby weight comes off’ or say ‘I’ll do it after I work out’. Because again, if you dress for today, you really feel confident to say, ‘I look good. I feel good wearing this outfit. I feel good in what I’m putting on’. And it helps to keep you moving ahead so that you can celebrate your silhouette, whatever it might be.” said Bean Smith

You can learn more from local store owners and the stylists with Wardrobe Therapy this Wednesday, March 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Le Méridien in the Short North. Click here to RSVP and for event information.