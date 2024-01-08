COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fried chicken chain is opening an Easton-area location, taking over the building that previously housed Burger King.

A Popeyes will open at 4060 Morse Crossing, according to city permits. Popeyes’ takeover will include a “complete renovation of the interior and exterior” of the former Burger King, costing $1.5 million, city permits say.

The fried chicken chain, known for its biscuits and Cajun fries, has over a dozen locations around Columbus. The Popeyes on Morse Crossing Road will be the first in the Easton area.

An opening date for the fast food joint has not been announced yet.