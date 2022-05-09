COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To help lower the risk of stroke in our community, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is offering free stroke assessments for the month.

The screenings can be taken at eleven different locations across Columbus, including Ohio State East and Ohio State Brain and Spine Hospital.

During the process, participants will be tested for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and other health symptoms that could lead to stroke.

Doctors are encouraging residents to take part now and avoid putting it off.

“Those changes in blood pressure, or in heart rate, can be an indicator of something that could be more serious, but it’s a simple step, to rule the bigger things out,” said Dr. Shahid Nimjee, a neurological surgeon with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

For a list of times and locations of where the screenings will take place, click here.