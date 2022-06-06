COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Young library visitors in Columbus are now eligible for free lunches and snacks.

Starting Monday, the Columbus Metropolitan Library will offer lunches and snacks to students 18 and younger at no cost at 17 of its 22 locations this summer, according to a news release. The program, part of a partnership with Children’s Hunger Alliance, will run through Aug. 23.

“So many children in our community rely on free or discounted school lunches,” Kathy Shahbodaghi, public services director of Columbus Metropolitan Library, said. “It is absolutely critical that students have access to healthy, nourishing lunches and snacks. It not only benefits the body, but the mind as well.”

For a list of locations where youth can receive free lunches and snacks, click here.