COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of children in the Linden area are ready for school with new supplies and new haircuts.

The fifth annual Cops and Barbers event was held Sunday at the Linden Community Center, with 100 students given backpacks full of everything they need for school. Those students also got free haircuts to start the school year.

AEP Ohio helped with making sure the children got the school supplies and the barbers volunteered their time.

They said the best pard is seeing the students happy.

“The smiles, making these kids happy, sending them to school fresh,” said barber Robert Cayson.

“When the kids come in, they get their haircuts, they’re looking good, they walk a little taller, they’re feeling good, and when they’re doing that, they do better,” said AEP Ohio spokesperson Tracie Campbell.

Cops and Barbers was started by a local barber and Columbus police officer who wanted to help the community.

The children also took part in a bunch of activities at the event.