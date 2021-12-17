COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health will distribute free COVID-19 test kits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, December 18, at the Columbus Fire Training Academy at 3639 Parsons Avenue while supplies last.

The purpose is to encourage people to test for COVID-19 before gathering for the holidays.

Free COVID-19 test kits also are available at local libraries and recreation centers. See other testing providers here.

“Cases are rising at an alarming rate here and across the country and we must use every tool we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts in a media release.

“The safest way to celebrate the holidays is to gather with family and friends who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Testing before you gather adds another protective layer that will help keep people at greater risk of serious illness and those too young to get vaccinated safer.”

Vaccines are the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. People also are encouraged to test themselves and guests the day of gathering or traveling to someone else’s house. If you test positive, stay home and follow guidance on isolating and notifying close contacts, the release said.