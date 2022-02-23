COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of free books will be available to central Ohio families this weekend.

The event is being held at St. Stephen’s Community House Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

If you’re a teacher, you can get up to 40 books per classroom, while families can get up to 10 books per child.

“Books from early childhood, like this, all the way up through high school level books, are going to be available here, and books can really help open up the world,” said Leslie Getzinger with the American Federation of Teachers.

The event is first-come, first-served and the organization will not be accepting book donations.