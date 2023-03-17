COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklinton home has been boarded up by Columbus police over reports of drug and violent crime at the property, City Attorney Zach Klein said Friday.

Since January 2022, the house at 544 W. Walnut St. has been a hub of crimes including domestic violence, assaults, fights, burglaries and overdoses, according to Klein. The residence was also in close proximity to area businesses, a public park and other homes.

Columbus police investigated reports of suspicious people and narcotics through August, and in October officers received reports that people were camping in the backyard. Columbus City Code Enforcement visited the home and documented health and safety violations in November. Klein noted the agency gave the property owners 20 days to fix the violations, but they did not do anything about them.

Columbus Division of Police detectives moved in and were able to buy methamphetamine from a man in the house twice, in December and February. That same month, officers came back on reports of a disturbance, and found two people with fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia between them, Klein said.

The city attorney’s office said it was able to shut down the home after compiling reports from multiple sources.

“CPD, Code and concerned neighbors helped us build this case to shut down a dangerous drug house and make Franklinton safer,” said Assistant City Attorney Zach Gwin.