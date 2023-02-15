See an earlier report on Junto in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When The Junto opens in the Franklinton neighborhood in May, visitors to the eight-story hotel won’t just be getting a room. Five food-and-drink vendors will also be added to the mix.

Described as an independent lifestyle hotel by the hotel’s corporate leaders, The Junto at 77 E. Belle St. will be home to a handful of restaurants and bars accessible to both those staying at the 198-room hotel and people passing by.

The names of two vendors — Little West Tavern and Little West Poutine — were selected as a nod to the hotel’s west side location and “to the spirit of going a ‘little west’ to continue growth and prosperity,” a spokesperson for the Junto said.

Maudine’s

Residents at The Junto or even the hotel’s passersby can stop at Maudine’s, a breakfast and coffee shop named after a cow that was crowned Ohio State University’s homecoming queen in 1926. A selection of pastries, baked goods, alternative milks, and grab-and-go items will also be available to customers.

Little West Tavern

Guests at the Little West Tavern, described as an “honest wood-hearth cooking restaurant,” can grab drinks and dinner at the bar or sit down to watch a game with friends. Its menu has yet to be announced.

Brass Eye

The Junto will also feature the Brass Eye, a rooftop patio bar on top of the eight-story building where customers can order their drink of choice while enjoying “sweeping downtown views” in one direction and a look at Franklinton’s business district in the other.

Little West Poutine

A walk-up window where customers can order the Canadian specialty complete with fries, cheese curds and gravy, the Little West Poutine will be “the closest thing to a street food vendor in Franklinton,” according to The Junto.

The Trade Room

In the Junto’s front lobby, visitors can socialize and meet with others at the Trade Room. It functions as a communal workspace with lite food items and coffee during the day, and by night serves as a bar for “cocktails, conversation, and a cozy fireside library.”