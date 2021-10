FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Franklin Township.

Candelaria Rodriguez is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Candelaria has black hair and brown eyes.

Candelaria was last seen in the area of Georgesville Road in western Franklin County.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.