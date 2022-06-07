COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting involving the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide on May 31.

The shooting happened at a gas station near Stelzer Road and Agler Road just after 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said SWAT deputies were conducting surveillance on the suspect when an officer in trouble call was issued and shots were fired. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:14 p.m.

Deputies recovered a weapon from the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

No deputies were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate.