COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recently, central Ohio has seen a spike in hit-and-runs. However, overall for the year 2023, the Franklin County Sheriff’s office (FCSO) said the numbers aren’t much higher than last year.

Early Wednesday morning, police said a semi-truck collided with a Kia on the Interstate 70 East to Interstate 71 North exit ramp. Two suspects from the SUV reportedly ran from the scene post-collision.

This recent hit-and-run crash is not the only one under investigation by local law enforcement. NBC4 spoke with a mother who lost her daughter on Christmas Eve.

Sara Paetzke, mother to Angela Paetzke, is asking anyone with any information on her daughter’s death to come forward. Angela would have turned 22-years-old on New Year’s Eve. Not being able to send her a happy birthday message this year has been extremely hard on her and her family.

“She is an all-around sweet, beautiful girl. She had a beautiful soul. She loved (her) family,” said Sara.

Angela was just days away from her 22nd birthday. She was a daughter, sister and friend.

“My 14-year-old daughter has been very depressed because she’s like, ‘I can’t believe my sister’s gone. She’s my big sister and I looked up to her. I love her and I miss her,’” said Sara.

According to the FCSO, on the night of Christmas Eve, Angela was walking on Dyer Road just west of State Route 104. An unknown vehicle approached, hitting her and then fleeing the scene.

“We’re looking for a silver or gray sedan vehicle with right front damage with also maybe possibly a headlight that’s been knocked out. That’s the best information we got from witnesses at the scene,” said Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert.

She was transported to Grant Hospital where she later died. Gilbert said that while it seems like there’s been an uptick in hit-skips, they’re seeing about the same numbers as they did the previous year. According to data provided to us by the FCSO, in 2023 there was only one more crash involving pedestrians compared to 2022.

“Paying attention is the number one thing,” said Gilbert. “Wearing reflective clothing, and if you’ve got a flashlight or something, maybe even on your phone, utilize your flashlight.”

If a driver is involved in an auto-accident where someone is injured or killed, and they flee the scene, it’s a felony whether it was the driver’s fault or not. Gilbert believes there are several reasons as to why someone may not stop.

“They’re impaired, they’ve had too much to drink or they’re taking an illegal narcotic. They’re driving a vehicle without a driver’s license or no insurance or it’s not even their vehicle,” said Gilbert.

There isn’t a whole lot of information surrounding Angela’s case. Her mom said that the whole family is grieving and just wants answers.

“We’re trying to figure out why this happened, why did she deserve to pass on? We’ve been crying and crying every day since it happened,” said Sara.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-6113 or Crime Stoppers at 614-462-TIPS to remain anonymous.