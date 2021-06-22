Franklin County sheriff identifies woman whose body was found burned in woods

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman whose burned body was found in a wooded area last week has been identified.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday that the woman was Jenay Crawley, 23, of Columbus.

On June 14, deputies were called to a wooded area off Lincoln Road in Urbancrest, where Jackson Township firefighters were checking out a report of a possible brush fire. Instead, they found the body of Crawley, which had been set ablaze.

An autopsy determined Crawley’s death to be a homicide. The Franklin County coroner identified her using dental records.

No one has been arrested or charged in Crawley’s death. Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate. Those with information may contact them at 614-525-3351.