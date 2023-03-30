A Franklin County Sheriff deputy was injured in a crash on I-70 West. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in stable condition after a patrol car was struck on the west side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the crash occurred on Interstate 70 westbound, between the I-270 and Hilliard Rome Road exits. The deputy was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The driver of the other car involved was taken to Grant Medical Center, also listed in stable condition.

No other information was available on the circumstances surrounding the crash, however multiple lanes were shut down for approximately two hours on I-70 West. All lanes were open by 6:35 a.m.