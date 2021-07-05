Franklin County recovers dozens of stray/runaway dogs over 4th of July weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While many marvel at fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend, it can be a stressful time for pets. More animals run away during the holiday than any other time of year.

In Central Ohio, the Franklin County Dog Shelter took in 57 stray dogs between Saturday and early Monday morning. By Monday, 34 were still waiting to be reunited with their owners.

“We were at capacity at our intake area and we were starting to find other places within the shelter to put them,” said Andrew Kohn, the public affairs coordinator for the shelter.

Kohn explained fireworks can scare pets and cause them to run away and said pet owners can likely anticipate the explosions past July 4.

“Fireworks are still going to go off tonight probably,” he said the day after the holiday. “So make sure to keep your dogs inside, make sure those gates and doors are shut. If your dog gets a little scared of loud noises, put some white noise on or a television show and give them a Kong filled with peanut butter or a bone to keep them busy.”

The shelter is also encouraging owners to plan ahead by microchipping pets and making sure the microchip information is up to date. The Franklin County Dog Warden will scan any found animals for microchips before taking them to the shelter.

“They have scanners in their trucks. They will scan it, do a quick look-up, call you and say, ‘I have your dog.’ If it’s your dog and you’re home, they’re going to drop it right off at your house. So they’re just coming right home. They’re not even stepping foot inside the shelter,” Kohn said.

The shelter offers free microchipping for any found dogs before they’re reunited with owners.

Kohn said if you’re missing a pet in Franklin County, the first place to check is PetFBI.com. You can post photos of your missing animal and the shelter will also post all of the stray dogs currently staying there.

Any animals without identification not claimed within three days are eligible to be moved to the adoption floor after a medical exam. The shelter will attempt to contact the owners of animals with identification for up to two weeks before they’re eligible for adoption.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter no longer requires appointments to reclaim a dog or look at adoptable dogs. It’s located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd in Columbus. Learn more by clicking here.