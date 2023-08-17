COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County public defender was not in attendance during a scheduled arraignment hearing Thursday after he was allegedly found with child pornography in his home Wednesday morning.

Stephen Chinn, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday by Grandview Heights police after a search warrant was issued for Chinn’s apartment on the 900 block of Quay Avenue. Officers found evidence of child pornography on several electronic devices and Chinn was charged with two felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Franklin County Municipal Court recused itself from the case, allowing a visiting judge to be assigned by the Ohio Supreme Court. Chinn, who waived his appearance during Thursday’s arraignment hearing, was issued a $25,000 bond by Visiting Judge C. Douglas Chamberlain.

Chinn was also ordered not to have any contact with minors, no internet usage, and must surrender his passport. Chinn is next scheduled to appear in court August 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Stephen Chinn. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

GHPD said a mobile forensics team found images and videos of pre-pubescent girls, who were nude or being sexually abused. Officers seized multiple electronics from Chinn’s home and said additional charges could come after a full forensic examination. Police said they did not believe that Chinn had direct contact with any of the victims seen in the evidence they recovered.

Franklin County Public Defender Director Yeura Venters declined to comment on the case as well as Chinn’s employment status. As of 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Chinn was still listed under the municipal unit of public defenders on the Franklin County Public Defender’s Office website.