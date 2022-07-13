COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center.

The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes.

“It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down on us today,” said Sandy Karnes, James Karnes’ widow. “It’s quite a legacy to leave for Franklin County and on the nation since it’s going to be one of the top jails in the nation.”

The building will replace the downtown jail and will focus on “strategic inmate management” and direct supervision.

“We know that these are our neighbors and most of them that come here have not been convicted of a crime and so it is our responsibility to make sure that they have the resources they need so they can be productive citizens when they return back to our community and that our community is safer for that,” said Franklin County Commissioner Erica Crawley.

Deputies and those in the corrections center will share space in pods, which will have built-in medical rooms, professional visitation, recreation, and space for programming.

The facility is scheduled to open in the fall with an 864-bed capacity. The second phase will open ibn 2023, adding 426 more beds.