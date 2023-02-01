COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For those couples looking to make this Valentine’s Day particularly special, the judges of Franklin County Municipal Court will be performing wedding ceremonies.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14, the judges will perform civil wedding ceremonies in Courtroom 14A on the 14th floor of the Franklin County Municipal Court on 375 South High Street. The judges are looking to perform as many ceremonies as they can that day.

There is no fee for the judge to perform the ceremony, but there is a $25 processing fee for a marriage license. The fee must be paid in advance on the third floor of the Civil Division of the Court.

The courtroom will be decorated for Valentine’s Day and wedding guests are invited to accompany the couple at the time of their ceremony.

Walk-ins will be welcomed, but those couples should expect to wait and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Couples can make an appointment in advance by calling the Municipal Court Duty Room at 614-645-3889.