COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County judge recused herself Monday from a lawsuit that Columbus filed against the operator of the Greyhound bus station on the West Side.

Municipal Court Judge Stephanie Mingo recused herself days after allegations of an inappropriate conversation with Mayor Andrew Ginther. Next, a visiting judge will be assigned by the Ohio Supreme Court to oversee the case.

Greyhound relocated its Downtown terminal on Wednesday, June 28 to 845 N. Wilson Road on the city’s West Side. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

Representatives of the Greyhound bus terminal at 845 N. Wilson Road accused Ginther of having an improper conversation with Mingo about the facility, which the city is seeking to get declared a public nuisance after multiple issues since it relocated in June from Downtown.

“If a party has unclean hands, that alone warrants denial of the injunction,” an attorney for Barons Bus and Greyhound Lines said. “The mayor, Mayor Ginther, improperly contacted this court without notice to anybody, urging the court to grant this injunction, undermining public confidence in the court system.”

The motion was filed Nov. 13, and the confirmation of the ex parte communication by Ginther was issued on Nov. 21.

City Attorney Zach Klein filed the lawsuit in August against the two groups behind the terminal. The city sought a preliminary injunction to declare the bus terminal a public nuisance. If granted, Klein’s office said it would force the property owners to bring the terminal into compliance or face potential closure for a year.

The case against the Greyhound station, which has been the subject of numerous complaints of criminal activity, safety and sanitation concerns, is now left pending until the visiting judge sets a hearing.