COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The holidays are often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year, but that’s not the case for everyone.

In an effort to bring closure to families who are grieving the loss of a loved one, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office launched Operation Holiday Remembrance, where they showcased unsolved traffic investigations.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward; the sheriff’s office is hoping that with it being the holidays, people may have a change of heart and help solve these cases.

The sheriff’s office highlighted four hit-and-skip crashes, three of which were fatal. In the first one, 60-year-old Ronald Hull was struck crossing West Broad Street near Broadland Avenue. It happened in early February of 2022.

“He was hit by a 2010 to 2015 silver Honda Accord, four door with tinted windows,” said Franklin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert. “The driver of the Honda left the scene. Mr. Hull was hit by a second vehicle and that driver stayed at the scene and actually helped us with information related to the first vehicle.”

Another crash happened on Nov. 3 of this year – the victim in that crash is still alive. He was recently released from the hospital, but Gilbert said he has a long road ahead of him, and he will never walk again.

In that crash, a man was found on the road of Northbound Hague Avenue near El Paso around 2:35 a.m. Vehicle parts at the scene come back to a 2013 to 2016 dark red Ford Fusion. Video surveillance shows the suspect getting out of his vehicle and assessing the damage to his car before driving off.

“Clearly in this situation with the damage as significant as it is, he’s well aware that an accident occurred. It’s troubling because obviously he doesn’t want to take accountability for his actions,” said Gilbert.

18-year-old Emma Bailey’s body was found lying alongside Interstate 270 just east of U.S. 62 on Aug. 3 of last year. Her mother, Candace Sutton, said she remembers that day like it was yesterday.

“It broke this family. We’re still trying to heal. She was so important to everybody. I think it was just so devastating because, you know, it’s not like she was ill and you expected it. It was just so surprising. And to know that she loved this beautiful little girl that is never going to get the opportunity to know her mom and to know how hard her mom strived to become a better person when she found out she was going to be a mother,” Sutton said.

Bailey leaves behind a two-year-old little girl. She doesn’t know what Bailey was doing that night, all she knows is that when she woke up, Bailey was gone. Her family later found out through social media that she had died. Sutton said her family just wants closure and she has a message for whoever did this to her daughter.

“If they were a decent human being, they would have stood by my daughter and made sure she wasn’t alone and I would have thought it would help you to find forgiveness. But because you left my daughter and didn’t care and you haven’t had the decency to come forward, I don’t have sympathy for you. If you are caught, I will be there every day to watch you be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Sutton said.

At this time there’s no vehicle information or witnesses to help point investigators in the right direction.

The fourth one was David Brown Sr., who was fatally hit on April 2, 2023. He was found lying in the middle of Johnstown Road.

“Detectives learned that around 2:20 a.m. that morning that Brown called for an Uber driver. But when the driver arrived in the area of Johnstown Road and Stelzer, the Uber driver could not find Mr. Brown who he was there to pick up,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert has a message for those responsible as well: “Take accountability. Please come forward. Turn yourself in and contact us. We want your information and we ask them to please come forward. We ask for closure for these families.”

The sheriff’s office has unsolved hit and skips that date back to 2008. Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO at 614-525-6113. Those who want to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.