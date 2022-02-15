COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you live in Franklin County and think the value of your property is either too high or too low, you can bring your case to the auditor’s office.

Until March 31, the Franklin County Board of Revision is accepting all complaints from homeowners over the value of their property.

“Ask any questions you have about your particular property or parcels, walk through that process, and if you’re comfortable, you can file there as well,” said Michael Stinziano, auditor for Franklin County.

Stinziano said the continued rise in the housing market has led to many residents being priced out of homeownership.

“We are in a hot real estate market, and it is one of the challenges that we hear from a lot of property owners: ‘Are my property taxes are going up,'” Stinziano said.

It’s why the Board of Revision is offering a homeowner assistance program to help lower- and middle-income homeowners file these complaints about the value of their property.

You can do so online or in-person at local libraries or community centers, where members of the Franklin County Auditor’s office will be there to assist you.

Either way, Stinziano said they want to make this process as simple as possible.

“We understand the BOR can be intimidating, feel very challenging to fill out this very government form, and so, wanting to make sure all members of our community are taking advantage, and participating in the Board of Revision process,” Stinziano said.

The remaining in-person events will be held at the following locations and times:

Thursday, February 17 – 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Norwich Township Safety Services – 5181 Northwest Parkway

Saturday, February 19 – 10:30 am to 1:30 pm – Worthington Community Center – 345 E Wilson Bridge Rd.

Friday, February 25 – 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm – New Albany Library – 200 Market St.

Saturday, February 26 – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm – Gahanna Senior Center – 480 Rocky Fork Blvd.

Tuesday, March 1 – 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm – Dublin Library – 75 N. High St.

Saturday, March 5 – 10:30 am to 1:30 pm – Upper Arlington Main Library – 2800 Tremont Rd.

Tuesday, March 8 – 10:30 am to 2:30 pm – Parsons Avenue Library – 1113 Parsons Ave.

Monday, March 14 – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm – Franklinton Library – 1061 W. Town St.

Wednesday, March 16 – 9:30 am to 1:00 pm – Whitehall Library – 4445 E. Broad St.

Tuesday, March 22 – 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Prairie Township Community Center – 5955 W Broad St. Galloway