COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Fair begins Monday, running through July 24.

The fair features classic rides and games, vendors, a petting zoo, live entertainment, activities and more. The fair takes place at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard, home to the fair and a variety of events for more than 100 years.

Admission to the fair is $10 per person and unlimited ride wristbands are $20. Children 2 and under are free. Purchase tickets here. Parking at the fairgrounds is free and guests are can find spots near gates 3, 4 and 5. View the complete map of the fairgrounds here.

Gates are open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Rides open daily at noon and the indoor vendor building opens at 11 a.m.

There a number of attractions free with admission, including the barn petting zoo, a live fishing experience, magic shows, “Ninja Experience” shows and a ride on the “Magical Train” by Sheetz. View the full list of attractions and events here.

Tuesday marks Senior Citizen Day with admission to seniors for $9 and a 9 a.m. pancake breakfast featuring live entertainment, goodie bags, bingo and a magic show. In addition, lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. and a tour of the historical Hilliard villages at 12:15 p.m.

Rides will open an hour earlier, at 11 a.m., Wednesday for Family Day. Unlimited ride tickets will be discounted to $15 and there will be special events including character meet-and-greets, an escape room experience and a magic show.

Admission is free Thursday to all active military personnel and veterans with official identification.

Throughout the week the junior fair will also take place, beginning Monday with the junior goat show. Visitors will also find the junior horse show, junior sheep show, junior fair gardening events and many more. The junior fair will end on July 24 with the junior fair Cloverbud show and tell.

View more Franklin County Fair details here.