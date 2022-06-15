COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After widespread power outages across central Ohio, power is back on at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.

Still, the shelter is in need of bedding, large towels, peanut butter and kiddie pools. Donations can be made through the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist, which can be shipped directly to the shelter.

When purchasing on Amazon, select “Gift Registry Address” as the shipping address when checking out. Then, enter the shelter’s address: 4340 Tamarack Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43229.

In-person donations can be dropped off at the shelter 24 hours a day. Donations should be left inside the weatherproof donation shed located near the “Lost dog” entrance doors at the front of the building.