COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center said Thursday its pet food pantry is out of stock and asked for donations from the community.

The shelter is looking for both dog and cat food for the pantry, which offers free pet food to families who could otherwise not afford it. Donations can be dropped off at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. — at any time.

The pantry also has an Amazon Wish List, which is available here.

Its hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

More information is available on the shelter’s website.

