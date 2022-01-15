COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Terrance Bateman died Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.

Bateman served as part of the FCSO for 25-years in the Corrections Division.

The FCSO posted this statement on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon:

“The FCSO is mourning the loss of Deputy Terrance Bateman who passed away Saturday due to complications from COVID. Deputy Bateman faithfully served the people of Franklin County for 25-years in the FCSO Corrections Division. Some of his closest colleagues said “Mr. B” never missed an opportunity to say a kind word….he was simply loved.” We ask that you please keep Deputy Bateman’s family, loved ones, and his Sheriff’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Deputy Bateman, we will honor your memory. We will follow your example. We will never forget.” Franklin County Sheriff’s Office