COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and relieved of duty Saturday morning.

Franklin County deputies arrested deputy Nathaniel Wolfe around 7 a.m. when he arrived to work at Jackson Pike Correction Center, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Columbus police filed aggravated menacing and assault charges against Wolfe. He was taken into custody without incident, and has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the charges and an internal investigation.