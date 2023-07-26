COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin Sheriff’s Office Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Recruitment Unit is making its presence known at this year’s state fair.

After launching the unit in June, deputies and recruiters are using this opportunity to connect with the community, and tell them about career opportunities at the sheriff’s office.

“It starts with building that bridge with the community and letting them know we’re about serving the community,” Marian Dancy, a recruiter, said.

The DEI Recruitment Unit is one of the sheriff’s office newest units — but in the four months since it was started, it’s already making an impact.

“We have a large class coming up of people who are interested or applied to be a deputy and are now going through the steps to become a deputy,” Dancy said.

The unit has multiple goals for the sheriff’s office, including to increase diversity by 25% and, by 2030, increase minority women’s representation to 30% of the force.

Dancy and fellow recruiter, Deputy Stephanie Cunningham, acknowledged the significance of being Black women in a mostly white sheriff’s office.

“I get a lot of times, ‘I hardly ever see Black women as sheriff’s deputies, you go girl,’” Cunningham said. “A lot of people always thank me for my service, tell me they appreciate us. It’s good to see me or us out in the community.”

Deputies with the DEI Recruitment Unit will be at the state fair all week.