Franklin Co. seeking volunteers for large-scale terrorist training exercise

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack Program is looking for approximately 800 volunteers to help with a training exercise next month.

The exercise is part of the program’s community preparedness effort to train first responders on how to protect residents from potential terrorist attacks.

According to a press release, neither the responders nor the volunteers will know what the scenario will be until the day of the exercise. However, most of the volunteers will play victims or witnesses of the terrorist event.

Selected volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and should be prepared to have injury make-up applied or to get dirty.

The exercise, which will be taking part both inside and outside, could include, but is not limited to, bomb blasts, screaming, and the use of fake blood and injuries.

Volunteers with access and functional needs are strongly encouraged to apply. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old or older.

The exercise, which the press release said may be the largest exercise in the state, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snacks, water, and bathroom access will be provided.

The deadline to sign up is July 26. For anyone wanting more information or to fill out a volunteer form, click here.