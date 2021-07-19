Franklin Co. Deputy credited with saving truck driver in Fayette County crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being credited with saving the life of truck driver after a crash in Fayette County.

A post on the FCSO’s Facebook page is giving a shoutout to Deputy Jonathon Miller for his actions in late June.

According to the post, Miller was off duty and traveling north on I-71 in Fayette County when he came across a crash involving a semi-truck that was leaking fuel.

Miller and several other people were able to pull the truck driver to safety.

“Deputy Miller got to work providing cold water and ice to use as a cold compress for the driver who appeared to be going into shock,” the post reads.

Miller stayed on the scene until he was cleared by medical personnel.